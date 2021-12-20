Kazakhstan boosts its trade with countries of EU

Finance 20 December 2021 15:33 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan boosts its trade with countries of EU
Azerbaijan confirms 577 more COVID-19 cases, 672 recoveries Society 16:38
New cooperation format created after liberation of Azerbaijani lands - MP Politics 16:34
Turkmen energy company announces tender purchase of technological, drilling equipment Business 16:20
Azerbaijan opens first gas station on Goris-Gafan road (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 16:11
Uzbek Uz-Kor Gas Chemical JSC opens tender for purchase of thyristor power regulator Tenders 16:05
Azerbaijan creates Karabakh, East Zangazur regional education departments Society 16:00
Turkish FM talks about meeting of Turkish, Armenian special reps Politics 15:57
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 20 Society 15:56
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office discloses flight recorder parameters of crashed helicopter (PHOTO) Society 15:55
Turkmen company to purchase chemical products Business 15:53
DRDO conducts flight demonstration of controlled aerial delivery system Other News 15:48
Illiteracy a big challenge for nation, leadership: Indian VP Other News 15:46
Georgia shares TOP-5 trading partners by exports Georgia 15:44
Protocol to set up trilateral committee on customs issues between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey approved Politics 15:34
Kazakhstan boosts its trade with countries of EU Finance 15:33
Azerbaijan commissions Eyvazli border checkpoint of State Border Service (PHOTO) Politics 15:33
Russia increases apple imports from Georgia Georgia 15:32
Azerbaijan stands for eliminating consequences of humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan through joint efforts - MFA Politics 15:22
Iranians losing money by investing in stock exchange, gov't needs to act, says MP Business 15:01
Georgia discloses producer price index for industrial goods Georgia 15:00
Global coal trade to remain stable by 2024 – IEA Oil&Gas 14:52
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 20 Finance 14:48
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Oil&Gas 14:42
Kazakhstan unveils value of vehicles insurance over 11M2021 Kazakhstan 14:41
Iran could increase oil-gas extraction with use of potential of start-ups Oil&Gas 14:36
Iran`s govt to form Digital Economy Committee, new minister says Finance 14:35
Iran home appliance production harmed by official pricing Business 14:28
Azerbaijan increasing scholarships for bachelors, masters, doctoral students Politics 14:26
Georgia shares data on top imported goods from Azerbaijan Georgia 14:24
Azerbaijan approves agreement on co-op in energy sector with Czech Republic following presidential decree Politics 14:24
World leaders spoken about President Ilham Aliyev - Jubilee film on AzTV (VIDEO) Politics 14:18
EBRD allocates loan to Uzbek pharmaceutical company for stimulating local production Uzbekistan 14:18
Pakistan shows interest in completing energy projects with Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 14:18
Iran’s NIGC implements plan on gas saving Oil&Gas 14:17
IRICA shares data on Iran’s imports from ECO member states Business 14:14
Iran creates new group to accelerate foreign trade Business 13:58
Iran's electricity, power equipment exports facing challenges Oil&Gas 13:53
Decline of Turkish Lira threatens Iran's exports Business 13:43
Have told US, Russia and France that will make defence systems in India: Rajnath Singh Other News 13:42
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office talks favorable wind speed for flight Society 13:39
No malfunction in helicopter 25 seconds before crash - Head of Azerbaijani investigation group Society 13:38
Iran's steel production declines due to gas, power outages Oil&Gas 13:38
Nar and NETTY awarded the best internet projects of the year (PHOTO) Other News 13:36
Azercell CEO: “Our major goal is to facilitate connectivity to smart ecosystem” Other News 13:34
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange drops Finance 13:11
Bulgaria to do everything possible to buy entire agreed amount of Azerbaijani gas – PM Oil&Gas 13:09
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office talks about helicopter crash survivors Society 12:53
Georgia sees positive dynamics in trade turnover, remittances – TBC Capital Georgia 12:50
Iran, US had no direct talks in Vienna - MFA Politics 12:49
Uzbekistan’s UzAuto Motors suspends sales of some car models Uzbekistan 12:40
Records of "black box" of crashed helicopter of State Border Service transferred to Azerbaijan - Prosecutor General's Office Society 12:29
Iranian FM to pay visit to Azerbaijan Politics 12:27
Reason for helicopter crash of Azerbaijan State Border Service named Society 12:21
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Dec. 20 Oil&Gas 12:20
Turkmenistan building slew of manufacturing facilities Business 12:12
Uzbekistan's National News Agency joins Turkic.World media platform (PHOTO) Society 12:04
Azerbaijan – Georgia trade turnover expands Georgia 12:04
Georgia’s foreign trade turnover increases Georgia 12:04
Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,700 per 1,000 cubic meters as trading starts Europe 12:03
Amount of monthly pension for honorary titles increased in Azerbaijan - decree Politics 11:55
Iran sees increase in exports to ECO member states Business 11:50
Azerbaijani presidential pension for carers of invalids of 1st group and children with disabilities raised Politics 11:50
India role model for religious harmony in the world, says Dalai Lama Other News 11:48
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 11:46
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Dec.26 Oil&Gas 11:42
Azerbaijan increasing allowance for women with more than five children Politics 11:42
USAID ready to expand partnership with Georgia Georgia 11:39
Georgia reveals TOP-5 goods in domestic export in 11M2021 Georgia 11:31
Jaishankar hosts Central Asian FMs to welcome dinner ahead of Dialogue tomorrow Other News 11:27
Dr. Al Jasser Chairs 10th Meeting of IsDB Institute Board of Trustees Arab World 11:25
IRENA reveals volume of investments required for EU renewable hydrogen Oil&Gas 11:25
Amount of social benefits increase in Azerbaijan - decree Politics 11:21
Iran discloses details of contract on equipping of cars with dual fuel Oil&Gas 11:17
Green hydrogen can achieve cost-competitiveness with fossil-based hydrogen Oil&Gas 11:10
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's financial market Finance 11:10
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 20 Georgia 11:00
Turkmenistan, India discuss implementation of TAPI Oil&Gas 11:00
Iran to launch new refinery in Bandar Abbas city Oil&Gas 10:54
Iran allocates more investments to Capital Market Stability Fund Finance 10:49
Iran negotiating with Turkish, Chinese companies on housing construction - official Construction 10:49
Coal to stay strong for coming years Oil&Gas 10:48
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office to name reasons for State Border Service helicopter crash Society 10:48
European demand for natural gas recovered much quicker than expected Oil&Gas 10:40
Kazakhstan boosts cargo transport by road over 11M2021 Transport 10:35
Sinopharm COVID-19 booster weaker against Omicron - study Other News 10:26
Iranian currency rates for December 20 Finance 10:24
Iran's ICT Minister discusses satellite program ICT 10:05
Students of Baku Higher Oil School win startup competition (PHOTO) Society 10:03
Israel in fifth COVID wave, mulls adding U.S. to Omicron 'red' list Israel 09:53
Money transfers from Georgia to Azerbaijan up Georgia 09:47
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 19 Uzbekistan 09:43
Turkmenistan to build glycyrrhizic acid production plant Business 09:42
Azerbaijani schoolchildren gain next achievement in international Olympiad Society 09:28
Nar becomes the “Mobile Operator of the Year” Society 09:26
Jubilee month full of gifts from Azercell! Society 09:25
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is one of world's prominent leaders today – Russian military expert Politics 09:00
Iran records decrease in production of raw steel, steel products Business 08:57
Cargo transportation via Iranian airports growing Transport 08:57
Number of passenger planes flying over Iran up Transport 08:54
Number of passenger planes received by Iranian airports increase Transport 08:54
