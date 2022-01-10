Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Dec. 27
|
1.7
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Dec. 28
|
1.7
|
Jan. 4
|
-
|
Dec. 29
|
1.7
|
Jan. 5
|
1.7
|
Dec. 30
|
1.7
|
Jan. 6
|
1.7
|
Dec. 31
|
1.7
|
Jan. 7
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.002 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0019 and amounted to 1.9221 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Dec. 27
|
1.9269
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Dec. 28
|
1.9277
|
Jan. 4
|
-
|
Dec. 29
|
1.9165
|
Jan. 5
|
1.9191
|
Dec. 30
|
1.9177
|
Jan. 6
|
1.9230
|
Dec. 31
|
1.9122
|
Jan. 7
|
1.9211
|
Average weekly
|
1.9202
|
Average weekly
|
1.9221
The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0001 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate increased by 0.044 manat and amounted to 0.067 manat per ruble.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Dec. 27
|
0.0232
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Dec. 28
|
0.0231
|
Jan. 4
|
-
|
Dec. 29
|
0.023
|
Jan. 5
|
0.0225
|
Dec. 30
|
0.023
|
Jan. 6
|
0.0221
|
Dec. 31
|
0.0228
|
Jan. 7
|
0.0224
|
Average weekly
|
0.023
|
Average weekly
|
0.067
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0036 manat.
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.1244. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0061 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Dec. 27
|
0.1475
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Dec. 28
|
0.1411
|
Jan. 4
|
-
|
Dec. 29
|
0.1374
|
Jan. 5
|
0.1263
|
Dec. 30
|
0.1255
|
Jan. 6
|
0.1242
|
Dec. 31
|
0.1014
|
Jan. 7
|
0.1227
|
Average weekly
|
0.1305
|
Average weekly
|
0.1244