Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Dec. 27 1.7 Jan. 3 - Dec. 28 1.7 Jan. 4 - Dec. 29 1.7 Jan. 5 1.7 Dec. 30 1.7 Jan. 6 1.7 Dec. 31 1.7 Jan. 7 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.002 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0019 and amounted to 1.9221 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Dec. 27 1.9269 Jan. 3 - Dec. 28 1.9277 Jan. 4 - Dec. 29 1.9165 Jan. 5 1.9191 Dec. 30 1.9177 Jan. 6 1.9230 Dec. 31 1.9122 Jan. 7 1.9211 Average weekly 1.9202 Average weekly 1.9221

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate increased by 0.044 manat and amounted to 0.067 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Dec. 27 0.0232 Jan. 3 - Dec. 28 0.0231 Jan. 4 - Dec. 29 0.023 Jan. 5 0.0225 Dec. 30 0.023 Jan. 6 0.0221 Dec. 31 0.0228 Jan. 7 0.0224 Average weekly 0.023 Average weekly 0.067

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0036 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.1244. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0061 manat.