...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry puts government bonds up for auction

Finance Materials 10 May 2022 18:38
Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry puts government bonds up for auction

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of short-term government bonds of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan with a maturity of 364 days on May 10, 2022, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the exchange, 11 investors submitted 19 bids in the price range from 94.3543 manat ($55.5) to 97.1405 manat ($57.14) during the auction.

In accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Finance, the cut-off price of government bonds and the weighted average price were set at 97.0626 manat or $57.095 (3.0429 percent). The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to 95.34 million manat ($56.08 million) and the placement volume – 15 million manat ($8.8 million).

The principal payment deadline is May 9, 2023.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more