Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry puts government bonds up for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of short-term government bonds of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan with a maturity of 364 days on May 10, 2022, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the exchange, 11 investors submitted 19 bids in the price range from 94.3543 manat ($55.5) to 97.1405 manat ($57.14) during the auction.

In accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Finance, the cut-off price of government bonds and the weighted average price were set at 97.0626 manat or $57.095 (3.0429 percent). The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to 95.34 million manat ($56.08 million) and the placement volume – 15 million manat ($8.8 million).

The principal payment deadline is May 9, 2023.