Iranian currency rates for May 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 28 currencies have grown and 7 have decreased in price, compared to May 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,819 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 24 Iranian rial on May 23 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,800 52,467 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,458 43,076 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,273 4,226 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,371 4,311 1 Danish krone DKK 6,024 5,962 1 Indian rupee INR 542 540 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,120 136,873 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,893 21,004 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,862 32,855 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,352 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,859 32,725 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,148 26,864 1 South African rand ZAR 2,671 2,655 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,661 2,640 1 Russian ruble RUB 717 678 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,826 29,571 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,570 30,443 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,158 49,470 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,169 1,165 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,851 33,706 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,745 8,749 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,316 6,276 100 Thai baths THB 123,000 122,046 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,568 9,568 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,319 32,968 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,819 44,344 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,982 9,824 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,661 14,464 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,872 2,864 1 Afghan afghani AFN 464 463 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,417 12,445 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,395 80,427 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,3634 3,360 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,016 12,002

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 271,840 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,741 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 262,340 rials, and the price of $1 is 245,839 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 299,000-302,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 317,000-320,000 rials.

