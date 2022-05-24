...
Iranian currency rates for May 24

24 May 2022
Iranian currency rates for May 24

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 28 currencies have grown and 7 have decreased in price, compared to May 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,819 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on May 24

Iranian rial on May 23

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,800

52,467

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,458

43,076

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,273

4,226

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,371

4,311

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,024

5,962

1 Indian rupee

INR

542

540

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,120

136,873

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,893

21,004

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,862

32,855

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,352

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,859

32,725

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,148

26,864

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,671

2,655

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,661

2,640

1 Russian ruble

RUB

717

678

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,826

29,571

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,570

30,443

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

48,158

49,470

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,169

1,165

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,851

33,706

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,745

8,749

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,316

6,276

100 Thai baths

THB

123,000

122,046

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,568

9,568

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,319

32,968

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,819

44,344

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,982

9,824

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,661

14,464

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,872

2,864

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

464

463

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,417

12,445

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,395

80,427

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,3634

3,360

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,016

12,002

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 271,840 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,741 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 262,340 rials, and the price of $1 is 245,839 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 299,000-302,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 317,000-320,000 rials.

