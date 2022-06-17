Central Bank of Azerbaijan shares forecast on inflation rate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Inflation in Azerbaijan is projected below the actual rate, by the end of 2022, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the CBA forecast, inflation is expected to return to the target range in the medium term.

"CBA constantly monitors processes taking place in the world economy and the economy of Azerbaijan, in financial markets, and also conducts a structural and factor analysis of inflation. Further decisions on the parameters of percentage corridor will be made taking into account the compliance of actual inflation with the forecast, degree of implementation of external and internal inflationary risk," CBA added.