Azerbaijan's Central Bank reveals number of applications received from consumers, investors

...
Finance Materials 13 October 2022 09:18 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) received more than 8,780 written applications from consumers and investors from January through September 2022, which is 16.4 percent more than in the same period the previous year (10,511), Trend reports via CBA.

A total of 6,030 of the appeals were related to the banking sector, over 2,270 to the insurance sector, 187 came from the capital market participants and 287 on other issues.

A total of 959 written references were sent in September.

Of the total number of references 670 were to the banking sector, 244 - were to the insurance sector, 21 came from capital market participants, 24 - on other issues.

