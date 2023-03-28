Iranian currency rates for March 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 20 have decreased in price, compared to March 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,314 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 28 Iranian rial on March 27 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,570 51,368 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,828 45,648 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,042 4,017 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,002 4,007 1 Danish krone DKK 6,081 6,064 1 Indian rupee INR 511 511 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,046 137,052 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,808 14,831 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,935 32,131 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,094 109,144 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,686 30,548 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,997 26,054 1 South African rand ZAR 2,290 2,314 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,200 2,203 1 Russian ruble RUB 549 544 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,883 2,882 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,900 27,930 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,529 31,533 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,975 39,768 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,293 1,300 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,900 31,866 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,769 8,769 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,101 6,123 100 Thai baths THB 121,983 122,728 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,501 9,487 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,305 32,423 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,314 45,109 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,180 9,189 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,313 16,302 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,779 2,739 1 Afghan afghani AFN 485 485 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,732 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,636 100 Philippine pesos PHP 77,590 77,366 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,847 3,849 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 433,722 rials, and the price of $1 is 402,000 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 394,882 rials, and the price of $1 is 366,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 508,000-511,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 548,000-551,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur