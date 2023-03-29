Iranian currency rates for March 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 27 currencies increased and 7 have decreased in price, compared to March 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,542 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 29 Iranian rial on March 28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,839 51,570 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,667 45,828 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,061 4,042 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,056 4,002 1 Danish krone DKK 6,113 6,081 1 Indian rupee INR 512 511 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,138 137,046 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,815 14,808 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,071 31,935 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,088 109,094 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,847 30,686 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,248 25,997 1 South African rand ZAR 2,314 2,290 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,198 2,200 1 Russian ruble RUB 549 549 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,206 2,883 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,175 27,900 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,637 31,529 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,015 39,975 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,293 1,293 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,954 31,900 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,752 8,769 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,112 6,101 100 Thai baths THB 122,709 121,983 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,525 9,501 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,384 32,305 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,542 45,314 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,264 9,180 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,376 16,313 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,791 2,779 1 Afghan afghani AFN 485 485 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,765 16,732 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,675 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 77,283 77,590 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,847 3,847 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 435,901 rials, and the price of $1 is 402,000 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 396,865 rials, and the price of $1 is 366,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 530,000-533,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 574,000-577,000 rials.

