Iranian currency rates for March 29

Finance Materials 29 March 2023 10:39 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 27 currencies increased and 7 have decreased in price, compared to March 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,542 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on March 29

Iranian rial on March 28

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,839

51,570

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,667

45,828

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,061

4,042

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,056

4,002

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,113

6,081

1 Indian rupee

INR

512

511

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,138

137,046

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,815

14,808

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,071

31,935

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,088

109,094

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,847

30,686

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,248

25,997

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,314

2,290

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,198

2,200

1 Russian ruble

RUB

549

549

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,206

2,883

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,175

27,900

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,637

31,529

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,015

39,975

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,293

1,293

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,954

31,900

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,752

8,769

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,112

6,101

100 Thai baths

THB

122,709

121,983

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,525

9,501

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,384

32,305

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,542

45,314

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,264

9,180

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,376

16,313

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,791

2,779

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

485

485

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,765

16,732

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,675

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

77,283

77,590

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,847

3,847

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 435,901 rials, and the price of $1 is 402,000 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 396,865 rials, and the price of $1 is 366,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 530,000-533,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 574,000-577,000 rials.

