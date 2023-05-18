PASHA Bank provided loans to both local, foreign companies in Karabakh - CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank provided loans to both local and foreign companies in the country’s Karabakh region in 2022, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of PASHA Bank Javid Guliyev said at a press conference on the last year’s results, Trend reports.

According to him, the majority of companies operating in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan are Azerbaijani and Turkish companies.

PASHA Bank provided financial support to clients operating in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan in the amount of 132 million manat ($77.65 million).

Will be updated