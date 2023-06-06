Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rate for June 6

Finance Materials 6 June 2023 10:17 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rate for June 6

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 6, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to June 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,020 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 6

Rial on June 3

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,235

52,361

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,358

46,275

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,870

3,892

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,809

3,808

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,044

6,047

1 Indian rupee

INR

509

510

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,503

136,547

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,709

14,705

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,071

30,048

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,359

5,360

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,090

109,104

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,294

30,907

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,537

25,491

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,178

2,152

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,975

2,009

1 Russian ruble

RUB

520

517

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,207

3,210

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,820

27,783

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,129

31,146

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,984

39,145

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,444

1,447

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,785

31,859

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,679

8,702

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,913

5,929

100 Thai baths

THB

120,800

120,885

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,176

9,175

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,237

32,185

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,020

45,037

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,366

9,360

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,090

16,058

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,833

2,828

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

483

482

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,796

16,730

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,732

75,008

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,846

3,847

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 451,647 rials, and the price of $1 is 421,351 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 410,588 rials, and the price of $1 is 383,046 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 508,000-511,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 544,000-547,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more