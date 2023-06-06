Iranian currency rate for June 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 6, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to June 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,020 rials.

Currency Rial on June 6 Rial on June 3 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,235 52,361 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,358 46,275 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,870 3,892 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,809 3,808 1 Danish krone DKK 6,044 6,047 1 Indian rupee INR 509 510 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,503 136,547 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,709 14,705 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,071 30,048 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,359 5,360 1 Omani rial OMR 109,090 109,104 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,294 30,907 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,537 25,491 1 South African rand ZAR 2,178 2,152 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,975 2,009 1 Russian ruble RUB 520 517 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,207 3,210 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,820 27,783 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,129 31,146 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,984 39,145 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,444 1,447 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,785 31,859 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,679 8,702 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,913 5,929 100 Thai baths THB 120,800 120,885 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,176 9,175 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,237 32,185 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,020 45,037 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,366 9,360 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,090 16,058 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,833 2,828 1 Afghan afghani AFN 483 482 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,796 16,730 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,732 75,008 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,846 3,847 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 451,647 rials, and the price of $1 is 421,351 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 410,588 rials, and the price of $1 is 383,046 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 508,000-511,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 544,000-547,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur