Iranian currency rate for June 7

Finance Materials 7 June 2023 09:34 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 7, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 23 have decreased in price, compared to June 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,918 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 7

Rial on June 6

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,151

52,235

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,273

46,358

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,852

3,870

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,791

3,809

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,030

6,044

1 Indian rupee

INR

509

509

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,459

136,503

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,658

14,709

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,070

30,071

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,355

5,359

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,112

109,090

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,330

31,294

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,531

25,537

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,184

2,178

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,950

1,975

1 Russian ruble

RUB

516

520

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,206

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,030

27,820

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,149

31,129

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,905

38,984

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,436

1,444

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,789

31,785

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,696

8,679

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,900

5,913

100 Thai baths

THB

120,741

120,800

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,116

9,176

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,318

32,237

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,918

45,020

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,383

9,366

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,066

16,090

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,826

2,833

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

486

483

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,792

16,796

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,713

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,799

74,732

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,845

3,846

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,021

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 450,512 rials, and the price of $1 is 421,247 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 409,556 rials, and the price of $1 is 382,952 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 505,000-508,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 541,000-544,000 rials.

