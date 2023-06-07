Iranian currency rate for June 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 7, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 23 have decreased in price, compared to June 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,918 rials.

Currency Rial on June 7 Rial on June 6 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,151 52,235 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,273 46,358 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,852 3,870 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,791 3,809 1 Danish krone DKK 6,030 6,044 1 Indian rupee INR 509 509 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,459 136,503 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,658 14,709 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,070 30,071 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,355 5,359 1 Omani rial OMR 109,112 109,090 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,330 31,294 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,531 25,537 1 South African rand ZAR 2,184 2,178 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,950 1,975 1 Russian ruble RUB 516 520 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,206 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,030 27,820 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,149 31,129 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,905 38,984 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,436 1,444 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,789 31,785 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,696 8,679 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,900 5,913 100 Thai baths THB 120,741 120,800 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,116 9,176 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,318 32,237 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,918 45,020 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,383 9,366 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,066 16,090 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,826 2,833 1 Afghan afghani AFN 486 483 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,792 16,796 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,713 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,799 74,732 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,845 3,846 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,021 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 450,512 rials, and the price of $1 is 421,247 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 409,556 rials, and the price of $1 is 382,952 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 505,000-508,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 541,000-544,000 rials.

