Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for September 3

Finance Materials 3 September 2023 10:09 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for September 3

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 3, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 14 decreased in price compared to September 2.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,258 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 3

Rial on September 2

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,889

52,898

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,418

47,423

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,803

3,802

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,938

3,934

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,073

6,079

1 Indian rupee

INR

508

508

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,135

136,182

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

13,727

13,727

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,722

28,729

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,354

5,354

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,082

109,082

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,898

30,923

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,965

24,951

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,229

2,233

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,573

1,572

1 Russian ruble

RUB

437

436

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,209

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,091

27,083

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,034

31,015

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,449

38,448

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,313

1,313

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,721

31,727

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,717

8,718

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,785

5,789

100 Thai baths

THB

119,450

119,578

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,038

9,038

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,859

31,780

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,258

45,309

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,174

9,174

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,971

15,971

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,754

2,753

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

573

532

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,769

16,770

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,715

24,691

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,129

74,156

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,825

3,825

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 444,896 rials and the price of $1 is 412,869 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 404,450 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,335 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 491,000–494,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 531,000–534,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more