Iranian currency rates for September 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 3, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 14 decreased in price compared to September 2.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,258 rials.

Currency Rial on September 3 Rial on September 2 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,889 52,898 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,418 47,423 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,803 3,802 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,938 3,934 1 Danish krone DKK 6,073 6,079 1 Indian rupee INR 508 508 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,135 136,182 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 13,727 13,727 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,722 28,729 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,354 5,354 1 Omani rial OMR 109,082 109,082 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,898 30,923 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,965 24,951 1 South African rand ZAR 2,229 2,233 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,573 1,572 1 Russian ruble RUB 437 436 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,209 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,091 27,083 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,034 31,015 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,449 38,448 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,313 1,313 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,721 31,727 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,717 8,718 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,785 5,789 100 Thai baths THB 119,450 119,578 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,038 9,038 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,859 31,780 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,258 45,309 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,174 9,174 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,971 15,971 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,754 2,753 1 Afghan afghani AFN 573 532 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,769 16,770 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,715 24,691 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,129 74,156 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,825 3,825 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 444,896 rials and the price of $1 is 412,869 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 404,450 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,335 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 491,000–494,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 531,000–534,000 rials.

