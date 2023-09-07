Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for September 7

Finance Materials 7 September 2023 10:22 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for September 7

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 7, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 5 currencies increased and 34 decreased in price compared to September 5.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,998 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 7

Rial on September 5

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,499

53,022

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,061

47,498

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,775

3,814

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,912

3,942

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,034

6,086

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

508

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,102

136,194

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

13,675

13,710

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,448

28,676

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,356

5,362

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,182

109,093

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,757

30,894

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,673

24,942

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,186

2,207

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,566

1,569

1 Russian ruble

RUB

428

434

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,208

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,807

27,130

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,794

31,006

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,294

38,232

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,303

1,314

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,529

31,717

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,661

8,707

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,746

5,798

100 Thai baths

THB

118,000

119,151

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,988

9,023

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,465

31,859

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,998

45,355

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,063

9,159

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,971

15,973

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,741

2,760

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

553

573

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,765

16,794

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,714

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,673

74,122

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,827

3,825

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 442,318 rials and the price of $1 is 412,845 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 402,108 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,314 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 492,000–495,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 527,000–530,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more