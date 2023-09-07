Iranian currency rates for September 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 7, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 5 currencies increased and 34 decreased in price compared to September 5.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,998 rials.

Currency Rial on September 7 Rial on September 5 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,499 53,022 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,061 47,498 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,775 3,814 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,912 3,942 1 Danish krone DKK 6,034 6,086 1 Indian rupee INR 505 508 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,102 136,194 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 13,675 13,710 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,448 28,676 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,356 5,362 1 Omani rial OMR 109,182 109,093 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,757 30,894 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,673 24,942 1 South African rand ZAR 2,186 2,207 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,566 1,569 1 Russian ruble RUB 428 434 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,208 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,807 27,130 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,794 31,006 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,294 38,232 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,303 1,314 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,529 31,717 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,661 8,707 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,746 5,798 100 Thai baths THB 118,000 119,151 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,988 9,023 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,465 31,859 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,998 45,355 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,063 9,159 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,971 15,973 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,741 2,760 1 Afghan afghani AFN 553 573 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,765 16,794 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,714 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,673 74,122 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,827 3,825 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 442,318 rials and the price of $1 is 412,845 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 402,108 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,314 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 492,000–495,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 527,000–530,000 rials.

