Iranian currency rates for September 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19.The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 19, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies increased and 15 decreased in price compared to September 18.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,920 rials.

Currency Rial on September 19 Rial on September 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,085 52,022 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,851 46,804 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,766 3,751 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,896 3,919 1 Danish krone DKK 6,026 6,002 1 Indian rupee INR 505 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,982 135,507 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,146 14,150 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,448 28,395 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,372 5,367 1 Omani rial OMR 109,098 109,063 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,149 31,055 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,856 24,778 1 South African rand ZAR 2,210 2,210 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,555 1,560 1 Russian ruble RUB 435 435 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,209 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,055 27,067 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,816 30,803 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,278 38,321 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,299 1,300 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,514 31,575 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,673 8,665 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,781 5,784 100 Thai baths THB 117,572 117,717 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,966 8,968 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,730 31,595 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,920 44,755 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,880 8,983 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,928 15,950 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,733 2,736 1 Afghan afghani AFN 532 532 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,788 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,160 73,871 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,826 3,824 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 440,792 rials and the price of $1 is 412,139 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 400,720 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,672 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 492,000–495,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 526,000–529,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur