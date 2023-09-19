Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for September 19

Finance Materials 19 September 2023 09:53 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19.The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 19, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies increased and 15 decreased in price compared to September 18.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,920 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 19

Rial on September 18

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,085

52,022

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,851

46,804

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,766

3,751

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,896

3,919

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,026

6,002

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,982

135,507

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,146

14,150

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,448

28,395

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,372

5,367

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,098

109,063

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,149

31,055

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,856

24,778

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,210

2,210

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,555

1,560

1 Russian ruble

RUB

435

435

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,209

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,055

27,067

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,816

30,803

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,278

38,321

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,299

1,300

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,514

31,575

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,673

8,665

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,781

5,784

100 Thai baths

THB

117,572

117,717

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,966

8,968

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,730

31,595

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,920

44,755

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,880

8,983

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,928

15,950

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,733

2,736

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

532

532

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,788

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,160

73,871

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,826

3,824

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 440,792 rials and the price of $1 is 412,139 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 400,720 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,672 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 492,000–495,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 526,000–529,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

