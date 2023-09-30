Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 30 September 2023 09:37 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for September 30

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 30, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies increased and 11 decreased in price compared to September 28.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,453 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 30

Rial on September 28

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,296

50,959

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,950

45,657

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,855

3,805

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,940

3,911

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,961

5,921

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,880

135,796

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,541

14,451

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,106

28,096

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,364

5,371

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,090

109,090

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,027

31,079

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,240

24,890

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,224

2,187

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,532

1,538

1 Russian ruble

RUB

431

433

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,088

26,743

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,757

30,613

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,085

38,077

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,295

1,296

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,576

31,528

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,591

8,605

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,758

5,751

100 Thai baths

THB

114,867

114,592

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,946

8,930

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,164

30,950

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,453

44,143

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,790

8,769

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,726

15,702

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,714

2,703

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

539

538

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,744

16,797

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,675

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,169

73,707

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,822

3,821

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,020

12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 436,063 rials and the price of $1 is 411,998 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 396,421 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,544 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 493,000–496,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 522,000–525,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

