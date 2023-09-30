Iranian currency rates for September 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 30, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies increased and 11 decreased in price compared to September 28.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,453 rials.

Currency Rial on September 30 Rial on September 28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,296 50,959 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,950 45,657 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,855 3,805 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,940 3,911 1 Danish krone DKK 5,961 5,921 1 Indian rupee INR 506 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,880 135,796 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,541 14,451 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,106 28,096 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,364 5,371 1 Omani rial OMR 109,090 109,090 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,027 31,079 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,240 24,890 1 South African rand ZAR 2,224 2,187 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,532 1,538 1 Russian ruble RUB 431 433 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,088 26,743 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,757 30,613 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,085 38,077 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,295 1,296 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,576 31,528 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,591 8,605 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,758 5,751 100 Thai baths THB 114,867 114,592 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,946 8,930 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,164 30,950 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,453 44,143 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,790 8,769 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,726 15,702 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,714 2,703 1 Afghan afghani AFN 539 538 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,744 16,797 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,675 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,169 73,707 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,822 3,821 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,020 12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 436,063 rials and the price of $1 is 411,998 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 396,421 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,544 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 493,000–496,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 522,000–525,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur