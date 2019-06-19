Nar is already at hypermarket for the customers’ convenience

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Aiming to further increase the level of service and customer convenience, Nar sales point starts to provide services at places where lots of people gather, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The mobile operator opened a new sales point at a branch of “Bravo” supermarket located in Akhmedli settlement. By means of sales point opened at the hypermarket, Nar will provide its customers with services by means of various offers. At this location the customers will be able to purchase Nar numbers and Wi-Fi routers and exchange their SIM cards at the same time. It is planned to open Nar sales points at other hypermarkets in the future.

It should be mentioned that the new sales point is located at “Bravo” hypermarket at the address of Khatai district, Ramiz Guliyev Street 4. Working hours are from 10:00 to 19:00 every day of the week.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 7500 base stations, covering 97% of the country’s territory (except for the occupied territories), Nar provides more than 2.2 million subscribers with the highest quality services.

