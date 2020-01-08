Revolutionary “Mobile Payment” service now in Azerbaijan!

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

The beginning of the year was marked by the launch of a new digital service of Azercell Telecom, which is a significant link in the complex process of digitalization of society and digital financial inclusion. Thus, starting form January 8, 2020 “Mobile Payment” service by Azercell in partnership with PASHA Bank and Data Processing Center of Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Techlogies of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be pesented to all pre-paid (SimSim) subscribers.

Developed in accordance with the decree of President of Azerbaijan Republic concerning the “State Program on expansion of Digital Payments in the country”, the new service will allow subscribers to use their mobile phones for performing monetary transactions, just like using cash. Any GSM smartphone can use “Mobile Payment” service, resulting in an easy and intuitive user experience.

As a first stage of the service pre-paid subscribers of Azercell will be allowed to pay utility bills such as water, electricity, heating as well as communication services of Azeronline, Catel, AzDataCom and E-Imza.

Pre-paid (SimSim) subscribers may benefit from this service by using Azercell’s “KABİNETİM” (My Cabinet) mobile application. In order to activate this service, subscriber should sign electronic agreement to accept related terms and conditions while registering in “KABİNETİM” app.

It should be noted that subscribers may use this service only if their balance constitutes more than 3 AZN. The maximum amount for one-time payment is being defined as 50 AZN. The minimum payment limit is determined by provider of the certain service. At the same time, overall amount of payments during the month should not exceed 500 AZN.

We would like to add that that the platform developed by Data Processing Center of Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Techlogies between the mobile operator and bank will soon extend the number of services in order to create opportunity for additional operations in the frames of “Mobile Payment” project.

Emphasizing the significance of “Mobile Payment” service, CEO of Azercell Telecom Vahid Mursaliyev has added: “By aiming to bring digitalized solutions closer to each and every subscriber we extend the range of our digital products in order to make daily life and business operations of customers faster and more convenient. “Mobile Payment” system is one of the most important steps in building tomorrow’s digital society”.

“Promoting “Digital” bank concept in the course of last few years, PASHA Bank has been actively introducing to the market new online solutions created together with customers to meet their business needs. This service will become a highly demanded financial instrument among customers, making a significant contribution to the increase of the volume of cashless transactions in the country. Being one of the leading banks of the country, PASHA Bank will be actively involved in the development of the mobile financial services in Azerbaijan and fully meet the demand of the customers for these services”, emphasized Javid Guliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Commercial Officer at PASHA Bank.

“Mobile Payment” service is a digital approach that offers financial services using the combination of banking and mobile networks. It allows users to execute banking transactions more conveniently without going through traditional procedures. In the near future the number of services in “Mobile Payment” will grow, allowing subscribers to pay for transport services, buy goods, pay bills, top-up their airtime account and etc.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services.

Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology and pilot version of 5G, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

