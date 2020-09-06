Adjara TV temporarily suspends broadcasting as one tests positive for coronavirus
Adjara TV, a Batumi-based regional public television channel, has temporarily suspended it broadcast as one of its employees has tested positive for coronavirus, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.
All of the 340 employees of Adjara TV and radio broadcaster will be tested to avoid the further spread of the virus.
Reportedly, the infected employee tested positive at the tent that was set up at the Batumi Boulevard.
The Head of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze said 8000 people have been tested in Kobuleti and Batumi in Adjara region during the last week.
Gamkrelidze also noted that a total of 35 individuals have contracted the virus from the candy shop Dona cluster in Batumi.
