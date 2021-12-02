Digital transformation in Azerbaijan is tool for improving society - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Digital transformation for the Azerbaijani government is the only tool for promoting the society, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said on Dec. 2 during the panel discussions of the UNEC Economy Forum entitled "Digital Transformation of the Economy: New Challenges, New Opportunities", Trend reports.

Nabiyev said that the effectiveness and results of this work are important for Azerbaijan.

“The digital transformation is the only tool for promoting our society,” the minister added. “Our goal is to shorten the timeframe for implementing digital transformation.”

Nabiyev said that the reforms being carried out recently, improvement of the competitive environment, as well as investments in the telecommunications sector, make it possible to talk about this issue.

