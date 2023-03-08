Azerbaijan's women entrepreneurs switch to e-commerce - Visa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Women leaders from Azerbaijan and the entire region of Eastern and Southeastern Europe, Central Asia, and the Caucasus are gradually switching to e-commerce and using convenient and reliable digital payments, Trend reports via the Visa international payment system.

According to the company, 'increase in income' (41 percent) and 'making a dream come true' (24 percent) are the main motivation of Azerbaijani women entrepreneurs to run businesses.

"Female entrepreneurs consider raising capital (45 percent) and high competition (24 percent) the biggest problems when starting and running a business. At the same time, some women entrepreneurs are concerned that they 'will not be able to pay enough attention to the family' (27 percent), or 'will fail' (26 percent)," said the company.

According to the company, the top most popular skills are as follows: digital marketing (49 percent) and social media management (34 percent) are at the leading positions, followed by strategies for obtaining additional financing (34 percent) and e-commerce (26 percent).

It was also noted that the rates of non-cash payments in Azerbaijan are 50 percent, while cash payments are 41 percent.

"Customers mostly pay by card (46 percent versus 38 percent who pay in cash). And half of Azerbaijani women entrepreneurs said that they prefer to pay for their goods and services by card," Visa added.