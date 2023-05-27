Azerbaijan continues its work on creation of broadband Internet network - Aztelekom

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. A broadband network with a minimum data transfer rate of 25 Mbit/s will be built in Azerbaijan by the end of 2024, Aztelekom LLC (the national telecommunications operator) told Trend.

According to the company, over a million households in the country are provided with fast and uninterrupted fiber-optic Internet based on GPON technology which stands for Gigabit Passive Optical Networks.

Aztelekom LLC is the main operator of the Online Azerbaijan project, implemented jointly with several telecom operators on the basis of public-private partnership.

The project includes the construction of a fast and uninterrupted fiber-optic network based on GPON technology.

Moreover, before the adoption of the Online Azerbaijan project, the broadband Internet coverage rate across the country was less than 10 percent, and the average speed was unsatisfactory. Today, more than 39 percent of households are covered by broadband Internet.

The Online Azerbaijan project aims to improve the well-being of the population by providing high-speed Internet access, as well as innovative solutions to facilitate its use by people and organizations in the most remote areas of the country.

The project is being implemented by Aztelecom LLC, Baku Telephone Communications LLC, Azeronline LTD, Smart Systems Technology and MegaLink on the basis of a public-private partnership model.