"Children's Paralympic Cup" tournament held with the support of Azercell (PHOTO)

The Republican Paralympic Sports Complex hosted the "Children's Paralympic Cup" competition, which was arranged by the National Paralympic Committee with the support of "Azercell Telecom" LLC in honor of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev's 100th anniversary.

More than 150 children Paralympians participated in the tournament in 5 sports (para-judo, table tennis, para-taekwondo, para-swimming, and powerlifting). Children from the cities of Nakhchivan, Ganja, Shirvan, Agjabedi, Agdash, Agsu and Barda, in addition to Baku and Sumgayit, were among the young athletes.

Thanks to Azercell's support to the Azerbaijan Children's Paralympic Committee, children and teenagers with disabilities have been participating in mass sporting events, local and worldwide competitions, since 2014. This is essential for the integration of children into society and boosting their enthusiasm for sports.