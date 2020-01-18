SOCAR trust opens tender to buy spares for preventers

18 January 2020 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
SOCAR talks reclamation of land contaminated with oil
Oil&Gas 17 January 14:50
SOCAR: Natural gas consumption by population in Azerbaijan increased in 2019
Oil&Gas 16 January 19:42
SOCAR talks drilling operations in Azerbaijan last year
Oil&Gas 16 January 18:33
SOCAR: Natural gas production in Azerbaijan increased last year
Oil&Gas 16 January 18:28
New appointments made in SOCAR’s Azneft PU
Oil&Gas 16 January 14:00
SOCAR reveals volume of gas export via TANAP
Oil&Gas 16 January 13:19
Latest
National Iranian Drilling Company opens tender to buy mud logging units
Tenders 15:31
Hikmet Hajiyev: Parliamentary elections to be another important opportunity in transformation of Azerbaijani society
Politics 15:23
National Iranian Drilling Company opens tender to buy electrical tools
Tenders 15:18
Structural changes underway in Azerbaijani Central Bank
Finance 15:15
Turkmen state corporation opens tender to buy equipment
Tenders 14:56
Open market operations to improve Iran's financial market
Finance 14:44
International Air Transport Association recalls Kazakh Bek Air's designator code
Transport 14:37
Turkmenistan to create e-tax system
Finance 14:33
Iran to put up oil products for sale at Energy Exchange
Oil&Gas 14:23