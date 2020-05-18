Georgia's Adjara to have new tourist location

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

One more new tourist location will be added to highland Adjara of Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The tourist infrastructure work is underway in Adjara’s small town of Shuakhevi, on Chirukhi Mountain, which is located at 2,050 meters above sea level, in the alpine zone.

Adjara Tourism Department plans to create a new tourist attraction center in Shuakhevi municipality.

The Minister of Finance and Economy of Adjara Jaba Putkaradze visited Chirukhi Mountain along with the Head of the Department of Tourism of Adjara and the Mayor of Shuakhevi. Members of the government discussed the tourism potential of the area.

At this stage, the concept of tourism development of Chirukhi Mountain is being worked out, after which the infrastructure project, as well as its management plan will be prepared.

