Iran offers conditions for soccer fans to travel to Qatar for World Cup games

TEHRAN, Iran, October 1. Iranians can travel to Qatar by cruise ship to visit the soccer games of the World Cup, said the Minister of Road and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

Along with this, Ghasemi reminded that Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism signed an agreement with the Ministry of Road and Urban Development for investment in maritime tourism. The two ministries have also signed agreement to invest in building hotels near airports in Iran to boost tourism.

Ghasemi also pointed to the increase in number of flights between Iran and Qatar to transport the fans, adding that tourism and high-tech industries exhibitions are to be hold during this time in the south of Iran.

Previously, chairman of Iran Trade Promotion Organization Alireza Peymanpak said Iran can expand commodity exports to Qatar, especially during the World Cup games. The two countries have solved the issue of money transfer by establishing foreign exchange offices and cooperation of several Qatari banks, he noted.

FIFA World Cup 2022 has rescheduled to kick off one day earlier with host Qatar to play in the opening match. According to the original calendar, the 2022 World Cup would raise the curtain with the opening match between Senegal and the Netherlands at 13:00 on November 21, while the opening ceremony would be held before the clash between Qatar and Ecuador at 19:00.

Following a unanimous decision taken by the Bureau of the FIFA Council, the quadrennial event will kick off with an even greater celebration for local and international fans as Qatar will now play against Ecuador at 19:00 on November 20 as a part of a stand-alone event. Consequently, the encounter between Senegal and the Netherlands has been rescheduled to 19:00 on November 21.