Kazakh Bek Air's plane crash: icing considered main reason for crash

10 January 2020 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Interstate Aviation Committee is considering icing of the plane to be the main reason for Bek Air's plane crash, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said, Trend reports.

Sklyar made the statement during the press conference on the preliminary results of crash investigation on Jan. 10.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, and 66 were injured as a result of the Bek Air's plane crash on Dec. 27. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

Shortly after the accident, Bek Air company’s operations were suspended, as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan.

On Dec. 30 Bek Air company made a statement saying the plane could have crashed due to wingtip vortices by the heavier plane departed one minute prior.

According to Sklyar, the wingtip vorticles crash theory is not true.

He noted that due to the weather conditions during the plane’s take-off, the wingtip vorticles shifted 50 meters to the left and thus, could not be the reason for the crash.

On Dec.30, Kazakhstan’s Kazaeronavigatsia RSE has also disproved the theory of Bek Air company’s plane crash announced by the company itself.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Кazakhstan's KEGOC to buy spare parts for cars via tender
Tenders 14:18
Desalination plant to be constructed in Kazakhstan's semi-desert zone
Construction 13:12
Belarus’ BELAVIA airlines launches flights to various Kazakh cities
Transport 11:59
Turkish TAV Airports Holding continues talks on buying Kazakhstan’s Almaty airport
Transport 10:51
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC to buy batteries via tender
Tenders 10:16
Kazakh Bek Air plane’s crash: preliminary results to be announced
Kazakhstan 09:45
Latest
EBRD to finance construction of sewage systems, electricity lines in Uzbekistan
Business 14:42
Georgian companies to take part in international exhibition in UK
Business 14:29
Кazakhstan's KEGOC to buy spare parts for cars via tender
Tenders 14:18
Gas pipeline under construction in Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya region
Construction 14:18
Azerbaijani Energy Minister talks role of co-op with France
Oil&Gas 14:02
Georgia’s Batumi port reveals volume of industrial oil receipt from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 13:55
Second collision of ships occurs in Turkey on Jan. 10
Turkey 13:40
Chinese company to create silk-growing cluster in Uzbekistan
Business 13:39
Desalination plant to be constructed in Kazakhstan's semi-desert zone
Construction 13:12