Georgian government imposes restrictions on crossing of border

The government of Georgia has imposed restrictions on the crossing of the Georgian border for both the Georgian and foreign citizens, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, it was announced at the meeting of the Interagency Coordination Council against Coronavirus on March 6.

According to the government’s decision, Georgian citizens are obliged to present a PCR certificate (medical examination) on COVID -19, issued after the relevant medical examination, at the border check point.

“A citizen of Georgia, travelling from the countries with a high risk of coronavirus outbreak, is obliged to undergo intensive check-ups at the border crossing checkpoint and a mandatory 14-day quarantine procedure,” the government administration said in a statement.

"The citizens of foreign countries, who have been for the last 14 days in the countries, which, according to the WHO assessment, are at risk for coronavirus outbreak, or are travelling through those countries to Georgia, are obliged to present COVID -19 PCR certificate at the border. The certificate must be issued by the relevant laboratory of the country of departure, and in the case of transit, by the relevant laboratory of the transit country,” the statement says.

In the absence of this certificate, they should undergo intensive check-ups at the Border Crossing Checkpoint and a mandatory 14-day quarantine procedure.

To date, nine cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Georgia. All infected are Georgian citizens who have recently arrived from abroad. In addition, 170 people are quarantined with suspected coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

