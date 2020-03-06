Georgian government imposes restrictions on crossing of border

Transport 6 March 2020 18:59 (UTC+04:00)
Georgian government imposes restrictions on crossing of border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The government of Georgia has imposed restrictions on the crossing of the Georgian border for both the Georgian and foreign citizens, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, it was announced at the meeting of the Interagency Coordination Council against Coronavirus on March 6.

According to the government’s decision, Georgian citizens are obliged to present a PCR certificate (medical examination) on COVID -19, issued after the relevant medical examination, at the border check point.

“A citizen of Georgia, travelling from the countries with a high risk of coronavirus outbreak, is obliged to undergo intensive check-ups at the border crossing checkpoint and a mandatory 14-day quarantine procedure,” the government administration said in a statement.

"The citizens of foreign countries, who have been for the last 14 days in the countries, which, according to the WHO assessment, are at risk for coronavirus outbreak, or are travelling through those countries to Georgia, are obliged to present COVID -19 PCR certificate at the border. The certificate must be issued by the relevant laboratory of the country of departure, and in the case of transit, by the relevant laboratory of the transit country,” the statement says.

In the absence of this certificate, they should undergo intensive check-ups at the Border Crossing Checkpoint and a mandatory 14-day quarantine procedure.

To date, nine cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Georgia. All infected are Georgian citizens who have recently arrived from abroad. In addition, 170 people are quarantined with suspected coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran to allow import of cars, mostly hybrid ones, since late March
Iran to allow import of cars, mostly hybrid ones, since late March
Iran to lead in Middle East refining industry new-build capacity additions
Iran to lead in Middle East refining industry new-build capacity additions
Iran-Georgia trade remains on hold due to coronavirus
Iran-Georgia trade remains on hold due to coronavirus
Loading Bars
Latest
USAID launches new agricultural program in Georgia Business 19:10
Georgian government imposes restrictions on crossing of border Transport 18:59
Azerbaijan Industrial Insurance company launches new campaign on comprehensive car insurance Economy 18:46
Turkey increases export of ready-made clothing Turkey 18:43
National Bank of Georgia talks about inflation rate in country Finance 18:41
Number of tourist visits from Azerbaijan to Georgia increases Transport 18:38
Azercell congratulates all ladies in representation of female athletes (PHOTO/VIDEO) Economy 18:30
Turkey's export figures on leather goods revealed Turkey 18:24
Coronavirus cases rise to 45 in Greece after group trip to Israel, Egypt Europe 18:22
Two British Airways staff test positive for virus, have been isolated Europe 18:20
Share of transactions with state securities down in Azerbaijan Finance 18:20
Number of coronavirus infections tops 100,000 globally Other News 18:19
BEST OF INDIA - Biggest Exclusive Indian Product Trade Show to be organized in Baku (PHOTO) Other News 18:13
Iranian family put in quarantine in Baku Society 18:02
Central Bank's short-term notes put up on Baku Stock Exchange Finance 18:01
Kazakhstan quarantines people arriving from South Korea Kazakhstan 18:00
PetroChina suspends some gas contracts as coronavirus hits demand Other News 17:59
Baku Stock Exchange holds auction on placement of mortgage bonds Finance 17:58
Turkmenistan, Morocco sign number of bilateral documents Business 17:50
New risk management system to be introduced in Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector Finance 17:50
Uzbekistan cancels state regulation of cotton production Uzbekistan 17:40
Kazakhstan Railways to gradually modernize its cars fleet Transport 17:34
Project under development to improve road transport infrastructure in Azerbaijani districts Transport 17:31
Global oil & gas industry deals down in value Oil&Gas 17:22
Iran to allow import of cars, mostly hybrid ones, since late March Business 17:20
Azerbaijan discloses amount of funds allocated to combat coronavirus Politics 17:15
Turkey - Uzbekistan trade turnover up in January Turkey 17:14
Turnover of Baku Stock Exchange on repo transactions increases Finance 17:06
Kazakh oil extracting company Ozenmunaygaz opens tender to rent pumps Business 16:57
Shareholders of Azerbaijani Gunay Sigorta insurance company to distribute company's profit Economy 16:57
Turkish State Railways reveals projects set for implementation in 2020 Turkey 16:49
Georgia increases cement imports from Azerbaijan Business 16:47
Georgia cuts cigarette exports to Azerbaijan Business 16:47
Indonesia confirms two more coronavirus cases, total four Other News 16:41
Kazakhstan’s National Bank talks financial market conditions amid coronavirus spread Business 16:41
Germany reports 134 new coronavirus cases Europe 16:40
Batumi port discloses volume of cargo transportation to/from Azerbaijan Transport 16:28
People with coronavirus symptoms in Azerbaijan resist quarantine, try to evade supervision Society 16:25
Norwegian Air plummets on liquidity worries as virus spreads Europe 16:15
ADB talks scenarios of coronavirus effecting Kazakhstan's economy Business 16:07
Egypt registers 12 new coronavirus cases on Nile cruise ship Arab World 16:05
Oil dives more than 3% after Russia rejects steeper OPEC+ cut Oil&Gas 16:02
OPEC oil cut deal in trouble as Russia still not on board Oil&Gas 16:00
EBRD continues to actively invest in Uzbekistan's economy Finance 15:58
Which country can block OPEC’s new deal? Oil&Gas 15:54
Azerbaijan's Xalq Bank greatly increases share of deposits in foreign currency Finance 15:49
Turkey increases export of furniture, wood Turkey 15:46
Uzbekistan begins privatization of its banks Finance 15:46
Azerbaijan secures its truck drivers with traffic police (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 15:44
Georgia suspends direct flights to Italy Transport 15:42
Iran to lead in Middle East refining industry new-build capacity additions Oil&Gas 15:42
WHO on COVID-19: Countries worldwide can change trajectory of this epidemic Other News 15:38
Tesla wins approval to sell longer-range China-made Model 3 vehicles Other News 15:37
South Korea says to suspend visa waivers, existing visas for Japan Other News 15:34
Turkey's jewelry export increases Turkey 15:34
LUKOIL interested in deepening co-op with Uzbekistan Business 15:31
Iran discloses number of people who died from coronavirus Politics 15:22
Chinese entrepreneur donates one million masks to Iran Other News 15:21
Azerbaijani winery sets timeframe to start development of new product Business 15:15
Uzbekistan increases import of Iranian cement Transport 15:05
Turkey sees decline in export of steel to world markets Turkey 14:58
India introduces laws to ensure welfare of senior citizens and women Other News 14:53
Chairman of Georgian Union of Oil Product Importers: import of aviation fuel increases Oil&Gas 14:43
Ambassador: Israeli government appreciates creation of tourist route upon Jewish heritage in Azerbaijan Politics 14:35
Health insurance sector in Azerbaijan shows significant increase Economy 14:23
Number of individual loans up in Uzbekistan Finance 14:15
Azerbaijani winery decides on new export direction in 2020 Business 14:12
Kazakh national postal service operator to buy diesel fuel via tender Tenders 14:04
Uzbekistan becomes member of Hague Conference on Private International Law Uzbekistan 14:00
Jankauskas: EU, Azerbaijan continue negotiations on new agreement Politics 13:58
Azerbaijan's SOCAR to send three batches of oil to Belarus Oil&Gas 13:44
WB issues loan to Azerbaijan Economy 13:32
China National Petroleum Corporation to hold tender in Turkmenistan Tenders 13:24
Volume of cashless payments in Kazakhstan revealed Finance 13:23
US Ambassador highly appreciates efforts of Georgia to prevent spread of coronavirus Georgia 13:20
Currency reserves of Azerbaijan's Central Bank up Finance 13:11
Subsea 7 reveals volume of revenues from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:09
Abu Dhabi crown prince talks coronavirus cooperation with Bill Gates Arab World 12:54
Bhutan bans tourists after first coronavirus case, India total hits 31 Other News 12:50
More than half of global oil demand growth to be lost in 2020 Oil&Gas 12:44
Azerbaijan issues recommendations to those traveling to coronavirus-infected countries (VIDEO) Society 12:44
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani women on occasion of 8 March Politics 12:41
Azerbaijan's State Border Service: Armenia again commits provocation on border Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:33
Non-interest income of Azerbaijan's Xalq Bank increases Finance 12:30
Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service suspends meetings with prisoners Society 12:17
Wine production in Uzbekistan declines Uzbekistan 12:15
Turkey's cement exports increase in January 2020 Turkey 12:11
TAP can support decarbonization in South-Eastern Europe: managing director Oil&Gas 12:11
Turkey increases export of grain, legumes Turkey 11:41
Azerbaijan's SOCAR sends first batch of oil to Belarus Oil&Gas 11:38
Turkey significantly increases export to other Turkic-Speaking countries World 11:28
Georgia confirms 9 cases of COVID-19 Georgia 11:23
Uzbekistan signs several agreements with Saudi ACWA Power company Oil&Gas 11:09
Uzbekistan Airlines starts flights to Munich Transport 11:07
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 10:56
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 6 Finance 10:51
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on March 6 Finance 10:51
Facebook, Google ask San Francisco staff to work from home amid coronavirus US 10:50
Azerbaijani plant talks industrial production plans Business 10:44
Azerbaijan’s Cahan Pen LLC to start developing new types of polypropylene pipes Business 10:43
All news