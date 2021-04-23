Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan discuss issuing visas to drivers

Transport 23 April 2021 14:10 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan discuss issuing visas to drivers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan considered the unification of the amount of consular fees and the issuance of visas to drivers of vehicles, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affaifrs.

The discussions were held during the Kazakh-Turkmen consular consultations with the participation of the heads of diplomatic missions of the two countries and representatives of the competent institutions.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed the development of the legal framework, in particular, the procedure for crossing the border by citizens of the two countries.

In addition, the sides talked about the issues related to the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the field of protecting the rights and interests of citizens.

At the end of the consultations, the parties confirmed their readiness to further strengthen cooperation across the entire spectrum of consular relations.

Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are strategic partners. Two neighboring countries indicated the availability of significant potential for enhancing cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, transport and communications sector, energy.

As earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan told Trend, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are implementing the new projects in the transport sector.

The new project in the field of transport and logistics cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is the construction of the highway from the Turkmen side to the border with Kazakhstan and the bridge over the Garabogazgol Gulf.

The ministry noted that the implementation of this project will allow increasing trade turnover, the volume of freight, and passenger traffic.

"This project will become another bright symbol of friendship between the two countries," the ministry added.

@JeilaAliyeva

