Checkpoints on Kazakhstan-China border to be closed for May holidays

Some checkpoints on the border of Kazakhstan and China will be closed on May holidays, Trend reports citing the press service of the Border Service of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan.

In connection with the holidays in Kazakhstan, on the basis of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of China on checkpoints across the Kazakh-Chinese border, the automobile checkpoints Nur Zholy, Dostyk, Bakhty will not operate on May 1, 7, and 9, 2021.

Currently, there are 2 railway checkpoints (Dostyk and Altynkol) and 3 automobile checkpoints (Nur Zholy, Dostyk, Bakhty) on the Kazakh-Chinese border, through which, due to ongoing quarantine restrictions amid COVID-19, the passage of only cargo and goods are allowed.

The National Security Committee of Kazakhstan has provided the above information for a preliminary adjustment of the routes of movement of freight vehicles through the indicated checkpoints.