Malta, Spain's Balearics Islands added to UK's green travel list

Malta, Spain's Balearic Islands, Portugal's Madeira island, and some islands in the Caribbean including Barbados are among the destinations added to the British government's travel green list, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced, Trend reports citting Xinhua.

Following the latest review of the government's travel traffic light system, the move means from 04:00 BST (0300 GMT) on June 30, Britons heading to these popular holiday hotspots will not have to quarantine on their return.

Meanwhile, Eritrea, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda have been added to the government's red list, which means only British and Irish nationals are allowed into Britain from these countries and ten-day quarantine at a government-approved hotel is mandatory.

"It's right that we continue with this cautious approach, to protect public health and the vaccine rollout as our top priority, while ensuring that our route out of the international travel restrictions is sustainable," Shapps said in a statement.

Britain has reported another 16,703 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 4,684,572, according to official figures released Thursday.

The country also recorded another 21 coronavirus-related death. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 128,048. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 43.6 million people have been given the first jab of a coronavirus vaccine while nearly 32 million people have been fully vaccinated with a second dose, according to the latest official figures.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a four-week delay to the final step of England's roadmap out of COVID-19 restrictions until July 19, amid a surge in cases of the Delta variant first identified in India.

Recent data published by Public Health England showed the AstraZeneca vaccine is 92 percent effective against hospitalization from the Delta variant after two doses, and the Pfizer vaccine is 96 percent effective against hospitalization after two doses.

Experts have warned that coronavirus may continue to evolve for years to come, and eventually it is likely current vaccines will fail to protect against transmission, infection, or even against disease caused by newer variants.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.