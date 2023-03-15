Signing ceremony for document on transit facilitation along 'East-West' Corridor takes place in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The signing ceremony of the protocol of the action plan for the development and implementation of simplified transit rules the one-stop-shop principle along the Trans-Caspian International 'East-West' Middle Transport Corridor took place in Baku, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Shahin Baghirov, Head of International Cooperation Division of the State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan Yermek Kozhabergenov, Chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Samat Isabekov, Head of the Georgian Revenue Service Levan Kakava, Chairman of Uzbekistan’s Customs Committee Akmalkhuja Mavlonov, and Chairman of the Customs Service of Tajikistan Khurshed Karimzoda.

A multilateral meeting on the customs transit facilitation project using the one-stop-shop principle along the on the customs transit facilitation project using the one-stop-shop principle along the Trans-Caspian International East-West-Middle Transport Corridor was held in Baku.

A customs transit facilitation project is an initiative aimed at improving the efficiency of cross-border trade by simplifying and streamlining customs procedures for goods in transit. This project typically involves the introduction of new technologies, harmonization of regulations and procedures, and development of new infrastructure and logistics systems.

A customs transit facilitation project can help to promote economic growth and development by improving trade flows and reducing transaction costs for businesses engaged in cross-border trade.