Azerbaijan schedules additional trips on Baku-Gabala-Baku railway route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has scheduled additional trips in both directions for June 26-30 due to the growing passenger traffic on the Baku-Gabala-Baku railway route, the press service of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend.

"Additional trips will be operated with departure at 07:30 (GMT+4) from Baku railway station and arrival in Gabala at 10:50 (GMT+4) from June 26 to June 30. In the opposite direction, the train will depart at 19:30 (GMT+4) with arrival in Baku at 22:20 (GMT+4)," the Azerbaijan Railways structure said.

The Baku-Gabala-Baku trip was launched on March 18, 2023. A high-speed passenger train on this route currently runs on Saturdays and Sundays.