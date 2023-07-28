Azerbaijan sees growth in cartage for 1H2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. The volume of cargo transportation by road in Azerbaijan amounted to 60.8 million people from January through June 2023, which is 55.7 percent of the total cargo traffic, Trend reports.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, this volume grew by 4.8 percent on an annual basis.

In the first half of this year, cargo transportation by road in the country's private sector increased by 5.1 percent on an annual basis. The share of this sector in the total volume of cargo transportation by road was 76.6 percent.

Passenger traffic in Azerbaijan amounted to 781.1 million people during the reporting period, which is 17.3 percent higher in comparison with the same period in 2022.

As many as 95.2 percent of the passengers were transported by buses, and 4.8 percent by taxis and other private carriers.

Besides, 108.8 million people used the services of the Baku Metro (an increase of 9.5 percent).

Cargo transportation by all means of transport in Azerbaijan amounted to 109.2 million tons from January through June 2023, which is 6.4 percent higher compared to the same period in 2022.

Passenger traffic in Azerbaijan in the reporting period exceeded 894.4 million people, which is 17.3 percent more than in the same period in 2022.