Union Logistics eyes TITR-bound business avenues for Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Rovshan Mehdiyev, chairman of the Caspian Energy Club Kyrgyzstan and head of the Azerbaijani transportation company Union Logistics, has urged Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz companies to promote the successful functioning of the Middle Corridor (TITR) following the Bishkek Investment Business Forum, Trend reports via the Club.

This week, the Caspian Energy Club Kyrgyzstan and Caspian Energy Club Azerbaijan, with the support of Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Economy and Commerce, organized an investment business forum in Bishkek. This event preceded the visit of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to Azerbaijan on April 24-25.

"Entrepreneurs and companies from Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan should collaborate on joint projects to bolster and broaden business and economic relations. Leveraging transportation corridors, products manufactured in Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan can be exported to international markets. As chairman of the Caspian Energy Club Kyrgyzstan and leader of a transportation company operating along the Middle Corridor, I am committed to fostering the development and enhancement of bilateral and regional business ties," Mehdiyev emphasized.

He also noted that Union Logistics is a member of the Bishkek Free Economic Zone and prospects exist for organizing the export of Azerbaijani products from this FEZ to neighboring Central Asian republics and China.

Union Logistics has been specializing in the delivery of cargo from China and Central Asian countries to Baku and in the opposite direction for several years.

The delivery time of cargo along this route takes 11-20 days.

