Nine judokas will represent Tajikistan in Asian-Pacific Championships Seniors and Teams in UAE

Nine judokas will represent Tajikistan in the Asian-Pacific Championships Seniors and Teams 2019 that will take place in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) from April 20 to April 23, reports Trend with reference to news.tj

According to the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Tajikistan, Mahmadrizo Quvvatov (-60kg), Yoqubjon Boqiyev (-66kg), Behrouz Khojazoda and Somon Mahmadbekov (-73kg), Akmal Murodov (-81kg), Komronshoh Ustopiriyon (-90kg), Saidjalol Saidov (-100kg) as well as Shakarmamad Mirmamadov and Temour Rahimov (+100kg) will compete in the tournament in Fujairah.

In all, 292 athletes (181 men and 111 women) will participate in Asian-Pacific Championships Seniors and Teams 2019.

