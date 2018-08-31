Earthquake hits Kazakhstan

31 August 2018 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

The earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 points has occurred in Kazakhstan Aug. 31, the Seismological, Experimental and Methodological Expedition of the Ministry of Education and Science of the country said, RIA Novosti reported.

According to the data provided by seismologists, the earthquake shocks were recorded at 18:21 (local time). The epicenter of the earthquake was located 53 kilometers southeast of Alma-Ata city.

"The depth of location of earthquake source is 15 kilometers," the seismologists said in a statement.

The earthquake shocks with a magnitude of 4 points were felt in Alma-Ata city. There was no report on possible casualties or damages.

