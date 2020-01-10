Kazakh Bek Air plane’s crash: preliminary results to be announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The preliminary results of Kazakhstan Bek Air's plane crash investigation will be announced today on Jan. 10, Trend reports with reference to Central Communications Service under the President of Kazakhstan.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, and 66 were injured as a result of the Bek Air's plane crash. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

Shortly after the accident, Bek Air company’s operations were suspended, as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan.

As ordered by Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin following the incident, the government commission was to investigate the causes of the accident and to summarize its preliminary results by Jan. 10, 2020.

According to the information, the report will be made by Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Berik Kamaliyev, and The Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) Chief Executive Victor Sorochenko.

