Kazakhstan reports 17 new coronavirus cases

17 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

2 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 9 cases – in Almaty, 3 cases – in Kyzylorda region, 1 case – in Atyrau region, 1 case – in Aktobe region, 1 case – in North Kazakhstan region.

As of today Kazakhstan has confirmed 325 coronavirus cases. Of 325, 175 cases were detected in Nur-Sultan city, 82 – in Almaty city, 13 – in Karaganda region, 13 – in Atyrau region, 10 – in Akmola region, 3 – in Zhambyl region, 2 - in Shymkent city, 2 – in East Kazakhstan regionб 8 – in Almaty region, 3 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in North Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Pavlodar region, 1 – in Mangistau region, 8 – in Kyzylorda region, and 2 – in West Kazakhstan region.