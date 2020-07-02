Kazakhstan re-introducing anti-COVID quarantine as infections increase

Kazakhstan 2 July 2020 11:22 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan re-introducing anti-COVID quarantine as infections increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jul. 2

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan is reintroducing quarantine regime as the COVID-19 cases count is increasing countrywide, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s prime minister.

By a decision of a intergovernmental commission the quarantine is being imposed for a period of 14 days starting Jul. 5, 2020.

On transport:

1. International air traffic will be maintained without further expanding the list of countries.

2. Air traffic between regions, railway communication (with restrictions) will be maintained.

3. Passenger buses operating between regions will be suspended.

4. The work of public transport will be limited in time.

On citizens movement:

1. A ban on entertainment, sports and other public events will be introduced, as well as on family and commemorative events.

2. Individual outdoor sports are allowed.

3. The movement of people along the streets, parks, squares are allowed by groups of no more than 3 people.

4. The movement of persons over 65 years of age will be limited.

The following activities will be prohibited:

1. Beauty salons, hairdressers, gyms, fitness centers, swimming pools, food and non-food covered markets, beaches, water parks, cultural sites, museums, exhibitions, forums, conferences and other public events, entertainment centers, kindergartens (except duty groups), religious facilities, etc.

2. At least 80 percent of employees of state bodies (organizations), offices, national companies and other organizations are to work remotely.

3. The activities of medical centers are allowed by appointment.

4. Activities of pharmacies, grocery stores, open markets are to be maintained.

The activities of the following facilities are to be maintained in compliance with the enhanced sanitary and disinfection regime: public catering in the open air; construction, industrial enterprises with a continuous production cycle; construction work in the open air; agricultural work, fisheries and livestock, provision of services to the population, including car washes, car repairs and household appliances, public service centers, second-tier banks (but with a time limit).

Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin said that depending on further development of the epidemiological situation in the country, these restrictive measures can be extended for two weeks or be tightened.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s president signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force on March 16 and was to last till April 15, 2020.

Later, by a decree of Kazakhstan's president, the emergency state period in Kazakhstan was extended till May 1, 2020, and then till May 11, 2020.

Since May 11, 2020, quarantine regime was eased in some and extended in other Kazakh regions and cities based on epidemiological situation in each of them.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 42,574 cases. This includes 14,059 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 188 patients who passed away.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Ambassador Lee Litzenberger Visits Red Crescent Warehouse ahead of Delivery of Hygiene Supplies to 600 Households (PHOTO)
Ambassador Lee Litzenberger Visits Red Crescent Warehouse ahead of Delivery of Hygiene Supplies to 600 Households (PHOTO)
4.3-magnitude quake jolts Azerbaijan
4.3-magnitude quake jolts Azerbaijan
Detention of Mubariz Mansimov can’t serve SOCAR's commercial interests (UPDATE)
Detention of Mubariz Mansimov can’t serve SOCAR's commercial interests (UPDATE)
Loading Bars
Latest
Kazakhstan changes recommended rates on deposits in national currency Business 12:16
Azerbaijani oil up in price Oil&Gas 12:06
Russia's coronavirus case tally passes 660,000 Russia 11:57
SOCAR Petroleum commissions new filling station in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:56
SOCAR talks modernization work at Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery Oil&Gas 11:44
Precious metals prices grow in Kazakhstan Business 11:37
McDonald's to pause U.S. reopening of dine-in services by 21 days US 11:36
Kazakhstan re-introducing anti-COVID quarantine as infections increase Kazakhstan 11:22
Gold price drops in Azerbaijan on July 2 Finance 11:15
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund's investments in foreign real estates rise Oil&Gas 11:13
Georgia reports 8 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 10:39
Baku records increase in average monthly salary Finance 10:30
India's coronavirus cases cross 600,000 amid easing of lockdowns Other News 10:26
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 2 Finance 10:16
Baku’s Icherisheher to be fully provided with broadband internet ICT 10:16
U.S. regulator, Boeing complete 737 MAX certification test flights US 10:11
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 53 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:10
Kazakhstan's export of locally-made goods to India skyrockets Business 10:10
Kazakh coal extracting venture opens tender for equipment overhaul Tenders 10:04
Georgia reduces import of medicaments from Turkey Business 10:04
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund's oil, gas revenues surpass forecast Oil&Gas 09:58
Turkmenistan's five-month demand for Turkish cars revealed Turkey 09:39
Thailand reports six new coronavirus cases imported from abroad Other News 09:39
Turkey increases export to Turkic-speaking countries Turkey 09:37
Iran notes benefits of Maku Free Zone for foreign investors Business 09:10
Spanish companies studying Azerbaijan’s renewable energy projects Oil&Gas 08:50
Iran ready to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan in economic, technical fields Iran 08:41
1,509 coronavirus cases detected over past 24 hrs in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:06
Over 175,000 recover from coronavirus in Turkey with 1,192 new daily cases Turkey 07:30
WHO: number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by nearly 164,000 in past day World 06:30
Iraq extends ban on regular flights until July 15 Arab World 05:25
Rare bomb cyclone leaves 10 dead in south Brazil World 03:17
Chile's COVID-19 cases top 280,000 Other News 02:19
UNSC adopts resolution on COVID-19 after three months of talks World 01:26
UAE says residents, citizens cannot travel abroad for tourism yet Arab World 00:34
Sudanese rebel movement extends cease-fire for 7 months World 1 July 23:01
Brazil reports over 1.4 million COVID-19 cases, with 59,594 deaths Other News 1 July 21:54
Azerbaijani FM: Rapid spread of coronavirus poses major challenge to whole humanity Politics 1 July 21:21
Passenger transportation through Turkey's Konya airport decreases Turkey 1 July 20:58
Prices for secondary housing in Baku slightly down Business 1 July 20:44
Azerbaijan confirms 588 new COVID-19 cases Society 1 July 20:11
UNHCR’s office in Azerbaijan changes procedure for determining refugee status Politics 1 July 20:07
Volume of LPG import by Turkish companies disclosed Oil&Gas 1 July 19:29
Cargo transportation through Turkey's Antalya Airport down from Jan. through May 2020 Turkey 1 July 19:23
Amount of reserve money up in Georgia Finance 1 July 19:11
Georgian lari strengthens against USD Finance 1 July 19:01
Weighted average interest rates on loans up in Georgia Finance 1 July 18:55
Price of ethylene for petrochemical plants reduced in Iran Oil&Gas 1 July 18:53
Azerbaijan sees growth in money supply Finance 1 July 18:43
Car exports makes largest negative contribution to reducing export earnings in Georgia Business 1 July 18:39
SOCAR discloses volume of investments in Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 1 July 18:39
MP: Pandemic affects economy but Azerbaijan can minimize its consequences Commentary 1 July 18:36
Progress in Shah Deniz-2 exceeds 94% Oil&Gas 1 July 18:34
Deposit liabilities of Georgian banking system increase Finance 1 July 18:29
Azerbaijan's State Tax Service registers new audit company Finance 1 July 18:24
Lending to economy by commercial banks of Georgia decreases Finance 1 July 18:18
Data on cargo transportation from Turkmenistan to Turkey revealed Turkey 1 July 18:18
Prices of gasoline, diesel fuel change in Kazakhstan Business 1 July 18:16
Prices for commercial facilities, lands rise in Baku Business 1 July 18:10
Public catering turnover in Baku declines Business 1 July 18:07
Fiat Chrysler quarterly U.S. auto sales slump 39% US 1 July 18:05
IFC, EBRD to support modernization of superphosphate plant in Uzbekistan Business 1 July 18:02
Luxury British department store Harrods to cut nearly 700 jobs Europe 1 July 18:02
Azerbaijan exporting its Virginia tobacco to Ukraine, Russia Economy 1 July 17:57
Kazakhstan's energy sector digitalization boosts oil refining volumes ICT 1 July 17:55
Number of passengers shrinks in Georgia Transport 1 July 17:47
Swiss extend short-time working to 18 months from 12 Europe 1 July 17:42
Turkmengas opens tender for maintenance of gas turbine generators Tenders 1 July 17:40
Iran to launch new gas power plant by mid of July Oil&Gas 1 July 17:38
Overdue loans increase in Georgia Finance 1 July 17:34
Bank of England gives banks 18 months to manage climate risks Europe 1 July 17:30
Zoom says added over 100 features as part of 90-day security plan US 1 July 17:27
Cargo transit from Greece via Turkey more than doubles Turkey 1 July 17:21
Iran's Mashhad be closed for week due to rise in coronavirus cases number Iran 1 July 17:17
Iran looks for tighter grip on some businesses amid COVID-19 spread Iran 1 July 17:16
Number of goods, containers handled at Georgian seaports, terminals up Transport 1 July 17:07
Iran's crypto miners draining illegal electricity from country's national grid Iran 1 July 17:07
Export of Turkish cars to US drops Turkey 1 July 17:06
LPG import from US to Turkey surges Oil&Gas 1 July 17:06
Turkmenistan completes wheat harvesting Business 1 July 17:05
Kazakhstan may re-introduce anti-COVID quarantine Kazakhstan 1 July 17:04
More rural settlements to gain internet access under 'Digital Kazakhstan' program ICT 1 July 17:02
Renault ahead of Peugeot, Fiat in sales on Turkey's car market Turkey 1 July 16:51
Turkmenistan, UK sign memorandum on economic dev’t Turkmenistan 1 July 16:51
Azerbaijan to enhance int'l road transport through new institution Transport 1 July 16:50
Iran gas exports to Turkey resumes Oil&Gas 1 July 16:45
Brazil restricts foreigners entry due to COVID-19 Other News 1 July 16:44
Head of Azerbaijani community: No such thing as "Nagorno-Karabakh people" Politics 1 July 16:40
Georgia sees increase in deposit insurance Finance 1 July 16:39
Kazakhstan’s Aktau seaport to buy pipes via tender Tenders 1 July 16:36
Trend News Agency among TOP-3 most influential European media resources (PHOTO) Society 1 July 16:26
Turkey sees five-month decline in cargo transportation via Esenboga Airport Turkey 1 July 16:16
Dynamics of non-life insurance market development down in Azerbaijan Business 1 July 16:10
UK competition regulator calls for new rules to check Google, Facebook Europe 1 July 16:07
Azerbaijan outranks neighbors in UN's Sustainable Development Goals index Commentary 1 July 16:06
The Jamestown Foundation publishes article of Azerbaijani political analyst Politics 1 July 16:05
Macy's records nearly $4 billion in losses as COVID-19 hits business US 1 July 16:03
IGB can be built ahead of schedule Oil&Gas 1 July 16:01
Hungarian Wizz Air continues to cooperate with Georgia Transport 1 July 15:59
Merkel says EU must be prepared if Brexit talks fail Europe 1 July 15:53
All news