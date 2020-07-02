Kazakhstan re-introducing anti-COVID quarantine as infections increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jul. 2

Kazakhstan is reintroducing quarantine regime as the COVID-19 cases count is increasing countrywide, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s prime minister.

By a decision of a intergovernmental commission the quarantine is being imposed for a period of 14 days starting Jul. 5, 2020.

On transport:

1. International air traffic will be maintained without further expanding the list of countries.

2. Air traffic between regions, railway communication (with restrictions) will be maintained.

3. Passenger buses operating between regions will be suspended.

4. The work of public transport will be limited in time.

On citizens movement:

1. A ban on entertainment, sports and other public events will be introduced, as well as on family and commemorative events.

2. Individual outdoor sports are allowed.

3. The movement of people along the streets, parks, squares are allowed by groups of no more than 3 people.

4. The movement of persons over 65 years of age will be limited.

The following activities will be prohibited:

1. Beauty salons, hairdressers, gyms, fitness centers, swimming pools, food and non-food covered markets, beaches, water parks, cultural sites, museums, exhibitions, forums, conferences and other public events, entertainment centers, kindergartens (except duty groups), religious facilities, etc.

2. At least 80 percent of employees of state bodies (organizations), offices, national companies and other organizations are to work remotely.

3. The activities of medical centers are allowed by appointment.

4. Activities of pharmacies, grocery stores, open markets are to be maintained.

The activities of the following facilities are to be maintained in compliance with the enhanced sanitary and disinfection regime: public catering in the open air; construction, industrial enterprises with a continuous production cycle; construction work in the open air; agricultural work, fisheries and livestock, provision of services to the population, including car washes, car repairs and household appliances, public service centers, second-tier banks (but with a time limit).

Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin said that depending on further development of the epidemiological situation in the country, these restrictive measures can be extended for two weeks or be tightened.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s president signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force on March 16 and was to last till April 15, 2020.

Later, by a decree of Kazakhstan's president, the emergency state period in Kazakhstan was extended till May 1, 2020, and then till May 11, 2020.

Since May 11, 2020, quarantine regime was eased in some and extended in other Kazakh regions and cities based on epidemiological situation in each of them.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 42,574 cases. This includes 14,059 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 188 patients who passed away.

