Five ventilators delivered from Turkey to Almaty
A plane with lung ventilators landed at the Almaty airport, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
Life-saving equipment is designed and manufactured in cooperation with leading companies of Turkey. The device meets all international safety requirements and standards.
Arrived ventilators were transferred to the City Emergency Hospital.
