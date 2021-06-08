Number of COVID-19 cases continues to fall in Kazakhstan

In the past 24 hours, 768 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The number of daily infections registered in Karaganda region climbed to 149. Ranked second is Almaty city with 125 new COVID-19 cases. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, added the third highest number of cases – 73. 70 fresh daily infections were recorded in East Kazakhstan region, 62 – in Akmola region, 59 – in Almaty region, 51 – in Pavlodar region, 39 – in West Kazakhstan region, 36 – in Kostanay region, 29 – in Atyrau region, 21 – in Shymkent city, 16 – in Zhambyl region, 13 – in North Kazakhstan region, 9 – in Mangistau region, 8 – in Kyzylorda region, and 8 – in Turkestan region.

In total, Kazakhstan has recorded 395,832 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.