Kazakhstan reports over 7,300 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

Trend:

Over the past day, 7,337 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 701,345 cases were identified in the country, of which 7,988 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 6,666 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 591,964.