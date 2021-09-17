Kazakhstan's president proposes to create humanitarian hub to help Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.17

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed to create a humanitarian hub of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Almaty to deliver international aid to Afghanistan, Trend reports citing the Kazakh media.

“Kazakhstan sees the future of Afghanistan as a truly independent and a united state, living in peace with itself and with its neighbors. At this fateful historic moment, the multinational people of Afghanistan must not be left alone in the face of unprecedented challenges. I believe that the SCO, with its huge influence, can and should play an active role in achieving peace and harmony in this country,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting of the Council of Heads of SCO Member States.

According to the head of state, only with the help of collective efforts, the SCO member states will be able to ensure regional security in the fight against current threats.

“We are ready to provide all possible assistance to solve urgent humanitarian and economic problems that Afghanistan is facing with,” Tokayev noted.

“Taking into account the existing infrastructure and logistics capabilities of Kazakhstan, we propose to organize a humanitarian hub of the SCO in Almaty to deliver international aid to Afghanistan. I am sure that this step will increase the role of our organization in solving the pressing problems of the region, as well as harmoniously complement the activities of the UN and other international structures,” the president said.