Kazakh president changes Head of National Security Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Trend:

Karim Massimov was relieved of his post as Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports on January 5.

The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev.

By another decree of Tokayev, Ermek Sagimbayev was appointed Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Prior to that, Sagimbayev served as the head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan.