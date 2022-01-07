Cleaning of city from bandit formations continues in Almaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

Trend:

Cleaning of the city from bandit formations continues in Almaty, state TV channel Khabar 24 reported, Trend reports.

"For the second day, the cleaning of the megalopolis from bandit formations continues in Almaty," the channel said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan reported that 18 security officials were killed, 748 employees of power structures were injured.