Kazakhstan's Internal Affairs Ministry information on weapons smuggling into capital

Kazakhstan 7 January 2022 09:53 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7

Trend:

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan has denied the information regarding the attempts to smuggle weapons into Nur-Sultan city, Trend reports referring to TASS.

Information on attempts to smuggle weapons into the capital were provided to the Khazar 24 TV channel by a guard at the checkpoint.

