Kazakhstan's Internal Affairs Ministry information on weapons smuggling into capital
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7
Trend:
Kazakhstan's Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan has denied the information regarding the attempts to smuggle weapons into Nur-Sultan city, Trend reports referring to TASS.
Information on attempts to smuggle weapons into the capital were provided to the Khazar 24 TV channel by a guard at the checkpoint.
