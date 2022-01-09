Nazarbayev and Tokayev have always been "on same side of barricades" - press secretary

Kazakhstan 9 January 2022 09:40 (UTC+04:00)
Nazarbayev and Tokayev have always been "on same side of barricades" - press secretary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Kassym Jomart Tokayev have always been "on the same side of the barricades", defending their people, country and the future of the nation. And in these difficult days for all of us, they again demonstrated the monolithic state power, said the adviser, spokesman for Elbasy Aidos Ukibay in a comment for the media, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

According to him, a large number of false rumors and provocative statements regarding Elbasy have been circulating in the media and social networks lately.

"In the current conditions, we regard this kind of activity as an attempt to destabilize the political situation and undermine the constitutional foundations of the state. As I said earlier, the Elbasy has been in the city of Nur-Sultan all these days and has provided support to the Head of State. However, the situation was very difficult and therefore the Elbasy himself decided to transfer the post of Chairman of the Security Council to the President, as he was well aware that the riots and terror demanded a prompt, tough and uncompromising response from the country's leadership," he said.

He noted that Elbasy and the Head of State have always been "on the same side of the barricades", defending their people, country and the future of the nation. And in these difficult days, they again demonstrated the monolithic state power.

"At this difficult time, Nursultan Nazarbayev calls on all citizens to demonstrate the unity and cohesion of our people and provide support to our President - Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev in the fight against terrorists and the normalization of life in Kazakhstan," he said.

"Elbasy mourns over the death of people as a result of terrorist attacks and expresses sincere condolences to the families of the victims," Ukibay noted.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Parties narrowing differences in Vienna talks - Iran's top negotiator
Parties narrowing differences in Vienna talks - Iran's top negotiator
Iran FM: Talks in Vienna proceeding in right direction
Iran FM: Talks in Vienna proceeding in right direction
Iran's top nuclear negotiator terms Vienna talks as constructive, progressive
Iran's top nuclear negotiator terms Vienna talks as constructive, progressive
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Nazarbayev and Tokayev have always been "on same side of barricades" - press secretary Kazakhstan 09:40
During riots in Kazakhstan, 16 law enforcement officers were killed Kazakhstan 08:50
Preliminary damage caused during riots in Kazakhstan is named Kazakhstan 08:27
Illegal entry of CSTO troops into Kazakhstan is threat to entire region - foreign experts Kazakhstan 08:00
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds phone conversation with Vladimir Putin Kazakhstan 07:31
Kazakh police detains over 5,000 participants of riots Kazakhstan 07:12
Large supermarkets reopened in Almaty Kazakhstan 06:47
Japan PM says U.S. military bases to impose tighter COVID-19 controls US 06:33
China's lunar probe detects in-situ moon surface water Other News 05:49
Parties narrowing differences in Vienna talks - Iran's top negotiator Nuclear Program 05:09
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE: Delhi, Mumbai continue to see spike in Covid cases; EC prohibits physical rallies, roadshows till Jan 15 Other News 04:19
Shooter at large after killing 1, injuring 2 at club in U.S. Texas US 03:39
Turkey "neutralized" 12 YPG members after 3 soldiers killed: ministry Turkey 02:46
İndian MHA restores FCRA registration of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity Other News 02:07
Five dead, 20 missing after rock face collapse at Brazilian waterfall Other News 01:38
Protesters clash with police outside Albania's opposition headquarters Europe 00:54
Aid workers say Ethiopia air strike in northwest Tigray killed 56 people World 00:19
At business leaders’ summit, Indian Kerala CM tries to draw investors back to the state Other News 8 January 23:42
Almaty airport indefinitely suspends operations Kazakhstan 8 January 23:17
Almaty completely surrounded by checkpoints with dozens of military Kazakhstan 8 January 22:46
As "two states, one nation", we are always with Azerbaijan - Hulusi Akar Turkey 8 January 22:19
Turkey ready to support Kazakhstan - Hulusi Akar Turkey 8 January 21:45
Main events of Azerbaijani financial market weekly review Finance 8 January 21:38
Azercosmos OJSC announces tender Other News 8 January 21:36
Turkmenistan, Iran intend to develop cooperation on oil fields – Turkmen Minister Oil&Gas 8 January 21:34
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 8 January 21:32
Сalm atmosphere remains in Baikonur and at facilities of the cosmodrome Kazakhstan 8 January 20:43
UAE expresses hope for stability in Kazakhstan Arab World 8 January 19:57
Irresponsible behavior of United Russia ruling party's member Milonov tarnishes it - ANALYSIS Politics 8 January 19:23
Presence of CSTO forces in Kazakhstan - illegal, foreign experts say Politics 8 January 18:42
Defense Committee Chair says Georgia to be a NATO member Georgia 8 January 18:24
68 Georgian citizens to be brought from Kazakhstan to Georgia Georgia 8 January 18:21
Anti-aircraft artillery mounts, captured as war spoils during Second Karabakh war used during exercises of Azerbaijani Armed Forces (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 8 January 17:55
President Tokayev dismisses deputy secretary of Security Council of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 8 January 16:42
Iran to compensate flood damages on power network Oil&Gas 8 January 16:41
Turkmenistan value of export to EU countries falls in 3Q2021 Business 8 January 16:40
Georgia’s cars re-export to Central Asia doubles Georgia 8 January 16:37
Volume of Turkmen gas swapping to Azerbaijan via Iran may increase – Minister Oil&Gas 8 January 16:36
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 8 Society 8 January 16:31
Armenian armed forces fire on Azerbaijani positions in direction of Kalbajar district Politics 8 January 16:30
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 8 January 15:49
Azerbaijan confirms 630 more COVID-19 cases, 521 recoveries Society 8 January 15:44
Car with Armenian numbers detained at checkpoint in Kazakhstan's Uralsk Kazakhstan 8 January 15:15
Volume of vegetable production by regions of Uzbekistan unveiled Uzbekistan 8 January 15:06
Turkmenistan starts making RON-98 gasoline meeting Euro 6 emission standards Oil&Gas 8 January 15:02
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange soar Business 8 January 14:54
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 8 January 14:53
Uzbekistan increases imports of mineral fuel, oil and products of their distillation Uzbekistan 8 January 14:43
CSTO Collective Security Council to hold videoconference on situation in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 8 January 14:41
Georgia names main goods imported from Turkmenistan Georgia 8 January 14:36
Famous Azerbaijani writer Vidadi Babanli conferred with Sharaf order Politics 8 January 14:27
Uzbek Statistics Committee notes increase in export of silk for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 8 January 14:16
Uzbekistan reveals volume of potatoes harvested in its regions Uzbekistan 8 January 14:08
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Noshahr Port decreases Transport 8 January 14:07
Battalion commanders training sessions held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 8 January 14:06
Number of trucks crossing through Iran's Jolfa border checkpoint up Transport 8 January 14:05
Six armed сriminals liquidated in Kazakhstan's Taraz city Kazakhstan 8 January 14:01
Kazakh police detains over 4,400 participants of riots Kazakhstan 8 January 14:00
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 16,568 per day Russia 8 January 13:57
Indian EC to announce schedule for assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh likely to vote in 6-8 phases Other News 8 January 13:50
Nazarbayev is in Nur-Sultan and keeps in touch with Tokayev Kazakhstan 8 January 13:24
Loading/unloading activity at Iran's Anzali port up Transport 8 January 13:02
Georgia shares data on medicine imports from Turkey Georgia 8 January 12:55
Iran shares data on electricity exports to Afghanistan Oil&Gas 8 January 12:54
Kazakh authorities to consider opening of access to important online services Kazakhstan 8 January 12:54
Uzbekistan shares data on volume of grain crops by its regions Uzbekistan 8 January 12:53
Iran's Keshavarzi Bank increases loan provision to fishing sector Finance 8 January 12:49
President of Kazakhstan holds meeting of operational headquarters Kazakhstan 8 January 12:42
Saudi Arabia says Dakar rally accident investigation shows no criminal suspicions Arab World 8 January 12:24
Kazakhstan declares national mourning day due to human casualties in riots Kazakhstan 8 January 12:02
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s energy market Oil&Gas 8 January 11:59
Amazon shortens COVID isolation, paid leave for U.S. workers US 8 January 11:47
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for January 8 Georgia 8 January 11:33
Turkey ranks first among main vans, buses exporters to Georgia Georgia 8 January 11:17
Uzbekneftegaz obtains new industrial gas flow from Khadzhikazgan field Uzbekistan 8 January 11:08
Azerbaijan's oil price drops Oil&Gas 8 January 11:06
Azerbaijan and Turkey take further steps in development of capital market Economy 8 January 11:05
Turkmen state concern to purchase equipment Tenders 8 January 10:37
Iran partially paying out compensations to relatives of 2020 Ukraine plane crash victims Politics 8 January 10:27
Georgia’s imports of copper ores from Azerbaijan down Georgia 8 January 10:19
Russia's peacekeeping forces on their way to Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 8 January 10:17
Natural gas prices to ease back in second half of 2022 Oil&Gas 8 January 10:16
Iranian currency rates for January 8 Finance 8 January 10:13
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for January 7, 2022 Uzbekistan 8 January 10:11
Growth in oil demand to slow sharply in 2022 Oil&Gas 8 January 10:06
U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones US 8 January 09:48
Kazakhstan's National Security Committee launches pre-trial investigation into treason against state Kazakhstan 8 January 09:28
Poland sees potential for deepening co-op with Georgia – ministry Georgia 8 January 08:58
Kazakhstan calculates damage caused by marauders to business Kazakhstan 8 January 08:42
Kazakhstan launches investigation into 180 sellers of LPG Kazakhstan 8 January 08:23
Riots in Kazakhstan: Police detain over 4,200, including foreigners Kazakhstan 8 January 07:51
Pentagon awards $52 mln contract for COVID-19 test kits US 8 January 07:35
Cable internet access restored in Kazakhstan’s capital Kazakhstan 8 January 07:16
Turkey confirms 63,214 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 8 January 07:00
Indian startup could revolutionize ocean farming with its 'sea combine harvester' Other News 8 January 06:36
5 killed in medical care center fire in China's Hunan Arab World 8 January 06:09
Austrian chancellor tests positive for COVID-19 Europe 8 January 05:25
HAL’s Intermediate Jet Trainer completes crucial six-turn spins Other News 8 January 04:53
Israel probably passed the peak of bird flu outbreak: statement Israel 8 January 04:34
Four die in boarding house fire in Kemerovo Region Russia 8 January 03:45
All news