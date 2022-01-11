Kazakhstan's president signs decree on new staff of government

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on the new staff of the government, Trend reports referring to the decree.

The new staff includes:

· Roman Sklyar - First Deputy Prime Minister;

· Yeraly Tugzhanov - Deputy Prime Minister;

· Mukhtar Tleuberdi - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs;

· Bakhyt Sultanov - Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Trade and Integration;

· Galymzhan Koishybayev - Head of the Office of the Prime Minister;

· Murat Bektanov - Minister of Defense;

· Yerlan Turgumbayev - Minister of Internal Affairs;

· Askar Umarov - Minister of Information and Social Development;

· Yerbol Karashukeyev - Minister of Agriculture;

· Kanat Musin - Minister of Justice;

· Askhat Aimagambetov - Minister of Education and Science;

· Azhar Giniyat - Minister of Healthcare;

· Serik Shapkenov - Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population;

· Kairbek Uskenbayev - Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development;

· Yerulan Zhamaubayev - Minister of Finance;

· Dauren Abayev - Minister of Culture and Sports;

· Yuri Ilyin - Minister of Emergency Situations;

· Alibek Kuantyrov - Minister of National Economy;

· Bagdat Musin - Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry;

· Serikkali Brekeshev - Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources;

· Bolat Akchulakov - Minister of Energy.

The decree has come into effect from the date of signing.