Kazakhstan's president signs decree on new staff of government
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11
Trend:
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on the new staff of the government, Trend reports referring to the decree.
The new staff includes:
· Roman Sklyar - First Deputy Prime Minister;
· Yeraly Tugzhanov - Deputy Prime Minister;
· Mukhtar Tleuberdi - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs;
· Bakhyt Sultanov - Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Trade and Integration;
· Galymzhan Koishybayev - Head of the Office of the Prime Minister;
· Murat Bektanov - Minister of Defense;
· Yerlan Turgumbayev - Minister of Internal Affairs;
· Askar Umarov - Minister of Information and Social Development;
· Yerbol Karashukeyev - Minister of Agriculture;
· Kanat Musin - Minister of Justice;
· Askhat Aimagambetov - Minister of Education and Science;
· Azhar Giniyat - Minister of Healthcare;
· Serik Shapkenov - Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population;
· Kairbek Uskenbayev - Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development;
· Yerulan Zhamaubayev - Minister of Finance;
· Dauren Abayev - Minister of Culture and Sports;
· Yuri Ilyin - Minister of Emergency Situations;
· Alibek Kuantyrov - Minister of National Economy;
· Bagdat Musin - Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry;
· Serikkali Brekeshev - Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources;
· Bolat Akchulakov - Minister of Energy.
The decree has come into effect from the date of signing.