Important cooperation agreements to be signed between Kazakhstan and Russia - president

In February, important cooperation agreements will be signed between Kazakhstan and Russia, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said in an interview to Khabar 24, Trend reports.

He noted that relations between Kazakhstan and Russia were always close, constructive, truly partner-like even before the events in Almaty.

“And they will continue. Most likely, in mid-February, at the invitation of the President of Russia, I will be in Moscow on a visit. We will sign important agreements related to long-term cooperation between our countries,” Tokayev noted.