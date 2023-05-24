Kazakhstan intends to boost throughput capacity of TITR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Kazakhstan intends to systematically increase the throughput capacity of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) through the introduction of digital solutions and infrastructure modernization, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Central Asia-China Summit in Xi'an, Trend reports.

"One of the key parts of the China-Central Asia-Europe route is the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. At the current stage, this route has become of strategic importance," he said in this regard.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added that, given that China is the main shipper, it is necessary to intensify joint efforts to ensure maximum and uninterrupted loading of this route.

"We invite Chinese partners to mutually beneficial cooperation in expanding the capabilities of the Caspian Sea ports, digitalizing their activities, and joint production of transport vessels," he said.

According to the president, the use of the potential of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway also opens up great prospects for the two countries. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added that this route is an important link in the development of one of the shortest routes from East Asia to the Persian Gulf countries.